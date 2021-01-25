KOTG: Healing opportunity for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate; USD prepares for vaccines; Flurries in forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. 

The Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe on the Lake Traverse Reservation has lost various members to COVID-19 in a pandemic that has hit Native Americans hard.

A healing opportunity for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate

The priority for vaccinations in South Dakota right now is centered on people over the age of 80 and high-risk patients.

Though it may be a couple months yet, college staff and teachers next in line for COVID-19 vaccination

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 25th

A Sioux Falls man has added an unusual and tragic piece of history to his large collection of political memorabilia.

Sioux Falls collector purchases button from D.C. rally that led to riot

The SD-First Program offers scholarships of up to 5,000 dollars a year for four years for first generation students.

SD-First Program offers scholarships, resources, and more to first generation students at the School of Mines

Supporters of the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society have surpassed a match challenge over the holidays.

Match challenge for Sioux Falls Area Humane Society met

