KOTG: Healing opportunity for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate; USD prepares for vaccines; Flurries in forecast

The Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe on the Lake Traverse Reservation has lost various members to COVID-19 in a pandemic that has hit Native Americans hard.

The priority for vaccinations in South Dakota right now is centered on people over the age of 80 and high-risk patients.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 25th

A Sioux Falls man has added an unusual and tragic piece of history to his large collection of political memorabilia.

The SD-First Program offers scholarships of up to 5,000 dollars a year for four years for first generation students.

Supporters of the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society have surpassed a match challenge over the holidays.