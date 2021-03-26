KOTG: Hate crime in Salem; Watertown’s mass vaccination event; Amazon deliveries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

It can be difficult to be a minority in a small town, but one Salem, South Dakota man didn’t expect to be the target of a hate crime.

Salem man target of racial hate crime

Charges are pending against the driver of a semi involved in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 29.

UPDATE: Charges pending following semi rollover near Tea

Police are investigating after gunshots in southeast Sioux Falls. According to authorities, five to six gunshots were heard in the area of East 69th Street and South Bahnson Avenue just before 11 p.m.

21-year-old man arrested for terroristic threats, Sioux Falls police say

Police are investigating a robbery involving a cab driver in Sioux Falls.

Cab driver in Sioux Falls has vehicle stolen

A 27-year-old Sioux Falls woman was arrested, accused of hitting her 10-year-old daughter with a spatula.

Sioux Falls woman facing charges of abuse and cruelty to a minor

More South Dakotans are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. A mass vaccination event was held in Watertown on Thursday and more are planned on a weekly basis.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination event held in Watertown, more planned

Amazon is delivering on its promise. While the big fulfillment center in Foundation Park is still under construction, a delivery center is already up and running on the north side of the city along 60th Street North.

Amazon delivers on promise

The Hill City Sawmill is shutting down after 53 years of operation. The owner made the announcement Monday.  He says there’s no longer enough timber available for purchase in the Black Hills to keep the sawmill running.

53-year-old, Hill City sawmill, to shut down due to lack of timber available for purchase

