KOTG: Hartford family involved in fatal crash; body identified in Rockerville car fire; Watertown man’s cooler project

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We are learning about a deadly head-on collision in Montana that killed three people from Hartford, South Dakota.

Hartford family involved in fatal crash in western Montana

An update on a story out of western KELOLAND– Authorities have identified the person found in a burned vehicle south of Rapid City.

South Dakota authorities identify body found in burning car near Rockerville

The chance of being evicted from home is a big worry for many Americans now that the CDC’s eviction moratorium has ended.

Eviction moratorium ends, rental assistance available in South Dakota

A man in Watertown is using water to lend a hand to his community.

Watertown man uses cooler project to serve his community

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 