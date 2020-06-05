KOTG: Hail damage in the Black Hills, more conversations on race relations and storm chances Saturday

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Severe thunderstorm season has arrived and businesses in western KELOLAND are already seeing damage.

While protests around the country have sparked violence, they’ve also prompted more conversations about race relations.

Sioux Falls police say they are making good progress identifying the people responsible for the damage caused in Sunday night’s riot.

A Sioux Falls couple remains in the Minnehaha County jail this morning facing more than a dozen felony charges, accusing them of giving meth and pot to children in their home and using electric cattle prods on them.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases are growing West River and health officials say its peak could be sooner than predicted.

Friday will be the calm day ahead of the storm chances this weekend.

