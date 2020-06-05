Live Now
KOTG: Hail damage in the Black Hills, more conversations on race relations and storm chances Saturday

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Severe thunderstorm season has arrived and businesses in western KELOLAND are already seeing damage.

Hail storm hammers Rapid City

While protests around the country have sparked violence, they’ve also prompted more conversations about race relations.

Sioux Falls woman’s experience with racism

Sioux Falls police say they are making good progress identifying the people responsible for the damage caused in Sunday night’s riot.

SFPD “making good progess” to find suspects in Sunday night violence

A Sioux Falls couple remains in the Minnehaha County jail this morning facing more than a dozen felony charges, accusing them of giving meth and pot to children in their home and using electric cattle prods on them.

Sioux Falls couple face a long list of charges for giving children drugs and using cattle prod to shock them

The number of COVID-19 positive cases are growing West River and health officials say its peak could be sooner than predicted.

Peak of COVID-19 cases could come sooner than predicted West River

Friday will be the calm day ahead of the storm chances this weekend.

Storm Center Update – Friday AM June 5

