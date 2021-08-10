KOTG: Gunshot investigations in Sioux Falls; Allegiant announces new flights; Flyover at Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Tuesday, August 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the man who shot and injured a woman Sunday morning.

Authorities say someone drove by a Sioux Falls apartment and opened fire Sunday morning.

A Rapid City man is waking up behind bars this morning after gunshots were fired late last week.

Allegiant has announced two new nonstop flights from Sioux Falls Regional Airport; one taking travelers to Orange County, California, and the other to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

16 restaurants are taking part in the first Downtown Pork Showdown in Sioux Falls.

A community benefiting from bikers making their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is Wall.

Rally-goers in Sturgis will get to see a special show from Ellsworth Air Force Base this afternoon.

