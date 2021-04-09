KOTG: Gun owners react; Ravnsborg announces promotion; PBR returns at 100% capacity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Three people are waking up behind bars this morning in connection with a drug bust in Sioux Falls. Investigators say employees at a hotel along Russell Street called police when they thought they saw a drug deal happening in the parking lot. When authorities arrived, they found the three people outside.

President Biden signed several executive orders to try and curb gun violence in America. They include the Justice Department drafting ‘red flag’ legislation that states can model to keep guns out of the hands of people facing mental health issues.

Following the president’s announcement of his executive actions, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted her opposition. The governor says, “taking away guns with Red Flag laws is an infringement. Placing new limits on firearms sales is an infringement. Curbing ammo purchases is an infringement.”

Biden claims that his actions won't infringe on the 2nd Amendment. That's false.



Taking away guns with Red Flag laws is an infringement. Placing new limits on firearms sales is an infringement. Curbing ammo purchases is an infringement.



"Shall NOT be infringed." #2A — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 8, 2021

Related Content Flashback Friday: Rapid City sees spring snow in 1986

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds made a road trip to Mitchell on Thursday to talk politics at the Rotary Club.

As he awaits his next court hearing, South Dakota’s Attorney General is celebrating a promotion. On Thursday, Jason Ravnsborg announced on Facebook that he is now a full Colonel in the Army Reserves. He’s been in the military for 24 years and through three deployments.

The Professional Bull Riders’ ‘Unleash the Beast’ event kicks off this weekend.

A local jeweler is creating pieces for customers that hold more value than meets the eye. Thomas James and Bechtold Jewelry creates custom items.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.