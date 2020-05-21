KOTG: Great Plains Zoo reopens, thanking Smithfield employees and more rain chances

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

There’s an update on a serious crash that closed down a portion of Cliff Avenue for several hours Tuesday. Police say a car was at a stop sign on 61st street as a pickup drove north on Cliff Avenue. Police believe the driver of the car went to make a turn and the two vehicles collided. 

Police continue to investigate Cliff Avenue crash

A suspect in the downtown ‘Sculpture Walk’ vandalism spree earlier this month is awaiting extradition back to South Dakota to face charges.

Arrest in Sculpture Walk vandalism

After the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe rejected Gov. Kristin Noem’s request to remove checkpoints on state and federal highways, Noem asked the South Dakota Attorney General to order an investigation. 

Governor Noem asks for federal help with tribal checkpoints

On Wednesday, the Great Plains Zoo reopened offering a chance for people to get out of the house and see some unique creatures.

Great Plains Zoo reopens with safety precautions

Rain will become widespread in eastern KELOLAND tonight into Friday morning.  The rain will move northeast during the morning and into the early afternoon.

Storm Center Update – Thursday AM May 21

They go in every day to work the production line, and on Wednesday — a different line greeted Smithfield Foods workers.

Community members thank Smithfield workers

