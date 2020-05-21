KOTG: Great Plains Zoo reopens, thanking Smithfield employees and more rain chances

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

There’s an update on a serious crash that closed down a portion of Cliff Avenue for several hours Tuesday. Police say a car was at a stop sign on 61st street as a pickup drove north on Cliff Avenue. Police believe the driver of the car went to make a turn and the two vehicles collided.

A suspect in the downtown ‘Sculpture Walk’ vandalism spree earlier this month is awaiting extradition back to South Dakota to face charges.

After the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe rejected Gov. Kristin Noem’s request to remove checkpoints on state and federal highways, Noem asked the South Dakota Attorney General to order an investigation.

On Wednesday, the Great Plains Zoo reopened offering a chance for people to get out of the house and see some unique creatures.

Rain will become widespread in eastern KELOLAND tonight into Friday morning. The rain will move northeast during the morning and into the early afternoon.

They go in every day to work the production line, and on Wednesday — a different line greeted Smithfield Foods workers.

