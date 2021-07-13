KOTG: Grass fire in Yankton; ranchers explain drought; Judge grants Ravnsborg defense motion on victim’s records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Yankton were kept busy with a fire near the James River.

One man was killed and a woman was hurt in a crash west of Lead, South Dakota over the weekend.

What started as an argument Sunday morning in Rock Valley, Iowa, escalated into much more. Now a 39-year-old man is charged with attempted murder.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s attorney Timothy Rensch filed a motion on Friday claiming Joe Boever may have been suicidal and asking that his “psychiatric and/or psychological records” be included in court.

The 2021 drought is causing extra stress to ranchers and farmers everywhere. All they can do is hope for more rain. In Newell, South Dakota, two ranchers are trying to make ends meet.

In central South Dakota, a combination of hot temperatures and no rain means one area rancher is likely going to have a shorter grazing season for his yearlings.