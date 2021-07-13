KOTG: Grass fire in Yankton; ranchers explain drought; Judge grants Ravnsborg defense motion on victim’s records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Yankton were kept busy with a fire near the James River.

Yankton grass fire believed to be caused by fireworks, officials say

One man was killed and a woman was hurt in a crash west of Lead, South Dakota over the weekend.

Two die in weekend crashes on South Dakota highways

What started as an argument Sunday morning in Rock Valley, Iowa, escalated into much more. Now a 39-year-old man is charged with attempted murder.

Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over pedestrian in Rock Valley

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s attorney Timothy Rensch filed a motion on Friday claiming Joe Boever may have been suicidal and asking that his “psychiatric and/or psychological records” be included in court.

Judge grants Ravnsborg defense motion on victim’s medical and psychological records; Trial to start at end of August

The 2021 drought is causing extra stress to ranchers and farmers everywhere. All they can do is hope for more rain. In Newell, South Dakota, two ranchers are trying to make ends meet.

Two ranchers in Newell face the 2021 drought

In central South Dakota, a combination of hot temperatures and no rain means one area rancher is likely going to have a shorter grazing season for his yearlings.

‘Since the first of May, we’ve had less than two and a half inches,’ central South Dakota rancher explains drought conditions

