KOTG: Gov. Noem holding budget address Tuesday, Sioux Falls looking to extend mask mandate and more heated patios opening up

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Governor Noem hasn’t addressed the pandemic in South Dakota with reporters since November 18th. 

Sioux Falls wants to extend its mask mandate.

The Rotary Club of Downtown Sioux Falls invited speakers to discuss challenges South Dakota tribes are facing.

The warm weather in Western KELOLAND is keeping skiers off the slopes at Terry Peak.

For years, people have been asking for a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Sioux Falls.  Monday it finally opened its doors at Empire Place. 

JJ’s Wine, Spirits, & Cigars just added wind shields and heaters to its patio recently.

