KOTG: Gov. Noem encouraged by COVID-19 numbers, nursing homes working to stop spread and winter weather in the forecast

Happy April 1st! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Avera Prince of Peace confirmed two of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Prince of Peace said it is taking all precautions to stop the spread.

Winter storm warnings have been posted for the Black Hills where over 6″ will be possible.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced more COVID-19 cases and recoveries Tuesday morning. South Dakota gained seven new positive coronavirus cases for a total of 108. Recoveries went to 44, 10 more than Monday.

Governor Kristi Noem says she is encouraged by the numbers, but South Dakota will be dealing with the virus for many more weeks.

The city of Sioux Falls is closing part of its parks due to the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of social distancing.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender was also disappointed that state lawmakers decided not to give counties more power during the pandemic.

Food For Sioux Empire Kids and the Hungry Hearts Foundation have been boxing up meals to deliver to kids in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg.

