KOTG: Gov. Noem encouraged by COVID-19 numbers, nursing homes working to stop spread and winter weather in the forecast

Happy April 1st! This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Avera Prince of Peace confirmed two of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Prince of Peace said it is taking all precautions to stop the spread.

Avera Prince of Peace announces two residents test positive for COVID-19

Winter storm warnings have been posted for the Black Hills where over 6″ will be possible.

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 1st

The South Dakota Department of Health announced more COVID-19 cases and recoveries Tuesday morning. South Dakota gained seven new positive coronavirus cases for a total of 108. Recoveries went to 44, 10 more than Monday. 

Seven new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries announced Tuesday

Governor Kristi Noem says she is encouraged by the numbers, but South Dakota will be dealing with the virus for many more weeks.

South Dakota receives supplies from national stockpile, plus state to receive new rapid tests

The city of Sioux Falls is closing part of its parks due to the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of social distancing.

TenHaken frustrated with lawmakers and public, closing Sioux Falls parks

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender was also disappointed that state lawmakers decided not to give counties more power during the pandemic.

Rapid City Mayor says there’s a need for food throughout the community right now

Food For Sioux Empire Kids and the Hungry Hearts Foundation have been boxing up meals to deliver to kids in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg.

Two local organizations team-up to make sure kids don’t go hungry

