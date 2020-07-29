KOTG: Gov. Noem calls for kids return to school buildings, teachers preparing for school and delays for college sports

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Now Governor Kristi Noem wants kids back in school buildings. She says online learning is not a long term solution and many districts have not heard from some of their students since March.

Governor Noem says schools should reopen

Full-time teachers are also preparing for their own challenges this year. 

Teachers preparing for new school year

Handing out backpacks filled with school supplies will look a little different for The Banquet this year due to COVID-19.

The Banquet, Helpline Center, team up to distribute Project S.O.S. backpacks

Rapid City Area Schools are pushing back their start date from August 26th to September 8th.

Rapid City Schools push back school start date to allow more training for teachers and staff

The Barrel House in Sioux Falls has closed its doors after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Barrel House closes after positive tests

On Monday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the delayed start to its fall sports seasons.

Delayed start to fall sports season gives NSIC time to assess protocols

