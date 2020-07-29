KOTG: Gov. Noem calls for kids return to school buildings, teachers preparing for school and delays for college sports

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Now Governor Kristi Noem wants kids back in school buildings. She says online learning is not a long term solution and many districts have not heard from some of their students since March.

Full-time teachers are also preparing for their own challenges this year.

Handing out backpacks filled with school supplies will look a little different for The Banquet this year due to COVID-19.

Rapid City Area Schools are pushing back their start date from August 26th to September 8th.

The Barrel House in Sioux Falls has closed its doors after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the delayed start to its fall sports seasons.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!