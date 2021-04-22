KOTG: Gas station robbery; Lincoln Co. road closure; Amazon Fulfillment Center progress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police officers, trying to identify a man who robbed a Sioux Falls gas station, ended up finding the suspect a lot easier than expected.

Police: 28-year-old man arrested after robbing business in Sioux Falls

One man is dead after a crash west of Wall Tuesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., a car was heading east on I-90 when it left the road and rolled. The 31-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Man dead following crash near Wall

A Sioux Falls advocate says the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial is a start, but he says there’s still a lot more work to do in the fight against racial injustice.  

Next steps in fighting racial injustice

Law enforcement agencies in Rapid City showed their colors for several different causes on Wednesday.

Law enforcement in Rapid City bringing awareness to multiple causes

If you are traveling in Lincoln County this morning, we have a road closure to tell you about.

Lincoln County officials: Section of 282nd Street closed on Thursday

Over the next few weeks, crews will be planting more than 153,000 Ponderosa pine seedlings in the Black Hills National Forest.

153,000 ponderosa pine trees to be planted in the Black Hills National Forest

We are getting a bird’s-eye view on the progress being made on the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Foundation Park.

WATCH: Progress being made on Sioux Falls Amazon facility

The Japanese Gardens sit along the shore of Covell Lake in Terrace park in Sioux Falls.

Repair work on Japanese Gardens nearing completion

