KOTG: Garage fire in west Sioux Falls; More dog bite reports; Cooler weather

Crews were kept busy in Sioux Falls last night. At 8:50 p.m., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to the 2700 block of south Theodore Avenue for reports of a fire. Firefighters first on scene found the garage of the home fully involved in fire and heavy smoke.

Two of the guns stolen from Fleet Farm the night of the Sioux Falls riot are in police custody. yesterday morning, Police got a call about a person with a gun at a gas station near the PREMIER Center. When officers arrived, one person ran off, and police say they found these two women in the car along with the guns and marijuana.

The pet dog involved in last week’s attack that killed a baby boy in Hartford has been put down. The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society says the Belgian Malinois was euthanized at the request of the family. The humane society has seen an increase in animal bite calls this year. They say social distancing is a factor with parents and kids home all day with the family pet. The humane society says animals need their space, too.

Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day with highs around 75. We’ll be seeing southwest winds 10 to 15 mph that will switch to northwest with gusts around 25 mph in the afternoon.