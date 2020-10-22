KOTG: Freezing drizzle, snow falling Thursday, a COVID-19 risk calculator and marijuana measures on the ballot

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Freezing drizzle has been falling in Sioux Falls early Thursday morning, covering roads in a sheet of ice.

There were some tense moments Wednesday in Lincoln County after an alleged burglar tried breaking into someone’s car.

One person has life threatening injuries following an incident in southeastern Sioux Falls.

A 30-year-old Sioux Falls woman is waking up behind bars this morning for reportedly stabbing her boyfriend seven times.

The South Dakota Department of Health has added a new COVID-19 resource on their website.

South Dakota voters will decide two ballot measures dealing with legalizing marijuana when they go to the polls.

