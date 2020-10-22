KOTG: Freezing drizzle, snow falling Thursday, a COVID-19 risk calculator and marijuana measures on the ballot

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Freezing drizzle has been falling in Sioux Falls early Thursday morning, covering roads in a sheet of ice. 

Icy, snowy road conditions in KELOLAND Thursday

There were some tense moments Wednesday in Lincoln County after an alleged burglar tried breaking into someone’s car.

Suspect arrested in car burglary and shots fired in Lincoln County

One person has life threatening injuries following an incident in southeastern Sioux Falls.

One person facing life-threatening injuries after incident in southeastern SF

A 30-year-old Sioux Falls woman is waking up behind bars this morning for reportedly stabbing her boyfriend seven times.

Sioux Falls woman arrested in domestic dispute incident

The South Dakota Department of Health has added a new COVID-19 resource on their website.

A new tool to help assess your COVID-19 health risks

South Dakota voters will decide two ballot measures dealing with legalizing marijuana when they go to the polls.

Supporters, opponents speak out on whether to legalize marijuana in South Dakota

