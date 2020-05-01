KOTG: Seven deaths tied to SF nursing home, businesses eager to open back up and planning fireworks at Mount Rushmore

Happy May Day and happy Friday!  

The Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village has confirmed four more residents died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to seven.

As some South Dakotans prepare to go back to work, the state announced its unemployment numbers for the week ending April 25th, with nearly 5,400 new claims filed.

Business owners and taxpayers in Sioux Falls are getting a better idea of how to get back to normal.

Thursday’s announcement was welcome news for a lot of business owners, including those who run bars and restaurants who have anxiously been awaiting the day when they can reopen.

Clouds and very light sprinkles have been moving across KELOLAND overnight. Warm and breezy weather will be main headline for Friday.

A group of organizations and people are asking South Dakota’s governor to meet with advocates of communities of color and Smithfield workers.

After more than a decade and a lot of consideration, Mount Rushmore’s 4th of July celebration will include fireworks this year.

