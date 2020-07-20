KOTG: Former WHS students reach out to teacher after viral post, COVID-19 death toll at 118 and SFPD investigating drive-by shooting

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Police are investigating an early morning attempted drive-by shooting in central Sioux Falls.

PD investigating multiple shots fired in central Sioux Falls, nobody injured

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly weekend crash in Meade County.

Fatal crash in Meade County

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash south of Corsica Saturday afternoon. 

Fatal motorcycle crash in Douglas County

As of Sunday morning, two more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 118 in the state.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 44 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 118; Active cases at 836

Brandon Valley has announced that students will have the option of attending classes in-person in a traditional setting, or, they may select online distance learning, completing their coursework from home.

Brandon Valley providing students with options for upcoming school year

Tim Gjorass, a teacher at Washington High School, posted a picture on Facebook saying he won’t be returning to the school this year because of his ongoing battle with cancer. 

A teacher’s fight with cancer leads him to say goodbye to the classroom

