KOTG: Former WHS students reach out to teacher after viral post, COVID-19 death toll at 118 and SFPD investigating drive-by shooting

Police are investigating an early morning attempted drive-by shooting in central Sioux Falls. It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th and Summit where multiple shots were fired. Police found shell casings in the area but didn't discover any damage to buildings or vehicles. Nobody was hurt. A short time later, officers pursued a vehicle north of the area, but then called off the pursuit because of safety concerns. Investigators aren't sure if that vehicle was connected to the shooting.