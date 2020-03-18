1  of  10
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota Celebrate Community Church First Lutheran Church First Lutheran Church Mitchell Florence Lutheran Parish Life Church Sioux Falls Area Humane Society United Church of Canistota

KOTG: Flooding worries, more snow chances and COVID-19 impacts

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.   

Farmers and construction crews are hoping for a quiet spring when it comes to moisture this year.

PREVIEW: Water worries

This week, the Sioux Falls School District has been providing free lunches to families at six of their schools.

Reactions from kids and parents on free lunches from SFSD

Snow will be more intense in Nebraska where blizzard warnings are in effect.

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, March 18th

With South Dakota Schools closed, volunteers from the Sturgis community came together to host a school lunch drive at the local Firehouse.

Sturgis community provides sack lunches while kids are out of school

The coronavirus pandemic is causing events around the country to be cancelled, but some are left wondering what to do after the death of a loved one during this time.

Grief doesn’t stop for coronavirus; but the way people grieve is changing

Mayor Paul TenHaken announced a One Sioux Falls Fund. Several businesses have already contributed to the initiative.

One Sioux Falls fund to help people affected by COVID-19

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss