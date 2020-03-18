KOTG: Flooding worries, more snow chances and COVID-19 impacts

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.
Farmers and construction crews are hoping for a quiet spring when it comes to moisture this year.
This week, the Sioux Falls School District has been providing free lunches to families at six of their schools.
Snow will be more intense in Nebraska where blizzard warnings are in effect.
With South Dakota Schools closed, volunteers from the Sturgis community came together to host a school lunch drive at the local Firehouse.
The coronavirus pandemic is causing events around the country to be cancelled, but some are left wondering what to do after the death of a loved one during this time.
Mayor Paul TenHaken announced a One Sioux Falls Fund. Several businesses have already contributed to the initiative.
