KOTG: First day of school; vaccine hesitancy; Sioux Falls murder suspect arrested days before homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls murder suspect got out of jail just days before the deadly shooting. Officers arrested Asher Parks last Thursday in this central Sioux Falls neighborhood. Police say he was breaking car windows with a wooden dowel.

A Sioux falls psychiatrist says trying to convince someone to get vaccinated, after they’ve already made up their mind, is very hard. Dr. Mathew Stanley with Avera Health believes the internet is full of false information about the pandemic and the vaccines.

A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is returning to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The shots will be available today through Saturday at the JC Penney entrance. Officials will be using the Moderna vaccine.

Many students in KELOLAND are already heading back to school. Today, is the first day of school for kids in the Harrisburg School District. That means this area near Endeavor Elementary will be busy with students and parents heading to school.

There’s still time to take in some summer fun, including at the Turner County Fair. The four-day event comes to a close tonight. Fair-lovers are happy it’s back after it was canceled because of the pandemic last year.

