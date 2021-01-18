KOTG: Fires cause heavy damage to Aberdeen business, Pennington Co. home; Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

A weekend fire has caused heavy damage to a family-run business in northeast KELOLAND. Around 6 a.m. Saturday, Aberdeen Fire Rescue was called to Gary’s Auto for reports of a fire. Crews arriving on scene found heavy smoke and flames coming for the building.

Crews in western KELOLAND were kept busy with a house fire last night. Shortly after 8 p.m., the Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home in the 1300 block of Ennen Drive in Pennington County for reports of a fire.

Last week’s wintry conditions led to a deadly crash in Union County. The highway patrol says the driver of a pickup lost control due to an icy road and crashed head-on into another vehicle south of Elk Point Friday night.

In case you missed last night’s special edition of Inside KELOLAND where we asked doctors from Monument and Avera your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, you can catch it again tonight at 6:30 p.m.