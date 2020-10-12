KOTG: Firefighters battle grass fire in Turner County, a new mural and Native American Day

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

A South Dakota National Guard helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety after he fell 100 feet in the Badlands National Park Saturday.

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a grass fire last night in Turner County.

We now know the names of the two men killed in a crash near Wall Lake.

A local youth football team is honoring a former player who lost his life in a car crash. 15-year-old Barry Grieve died in the crash on interstate 229 last November.

A new mural went up in Sioux Falls this weekend. On the backside of Piper Arts along Minnesota Avenue, you can find Jana Anderson’s blue and gray creation.

1990 was designated a “Year in Reconciliation,” and it was the first year Native Americans’ Day was officially celebrated in the state. Ceremonies took place in Custer State Park and at Crazy Horse Memorial.

