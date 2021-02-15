KOTG: Fire safety; Advice from Prince of Peace residents; Dangerously cold



We are seeing some of the coldest air of this winter so far here in KELOLAND, and fire prevention becomes a priority as families huddle up in their homes to keep warm.

Saturday, crews with the Garretson, Renner and Brandon fire departments responded to a barn fire around 3 p.m. on Dows Street in Garretson, South Dakota.

You can get the full theatre experience right from your living room thanks to a production in Aberdeen.

Love can be tricky thing, so for Valentine’s Day, we thought we’d get some advice from people over at the Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls.

