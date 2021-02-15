KOTG: Fire safety; Advice from Prince of Peace residents; Dangerously cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We are seeing some of the coldest air of this winter so far here in KELOLAND, and fire prevention becomes a priority as families huddle up in their homes to keep warm.

Cold weather increases the risk of house fires

Saturday, crews with the Garretson, Renner and Brandon fire departments responded to a barn fire around 3 p.m. on Dows Street in Garretson, South Dakota.

Barn fire in Garretson on Saturday

You can get the full theatre experience right from your living room thanks to a production in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Community Theatre match campaign continues through Feb. 15

Love can be tricky thing, so for  Valentine’s Day, we thought we’d get some advice from people over at the Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls.

Advice on that crazy little thing called love

