KOTG: Fire on Buffalo Gap National Grasslands; SnirtFest; HB 1199 to help find Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons

The warm, windy weather over the weekend fanned wildfires in western KELOLAND. Crews responded to this fire burning Saturday near Fairburn, in Custer County, on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands. The fire was burning in rugged terrain and officials had no estimate on when they’d have the fire contained.

A 56-year-old woman is dead after the SUV she was driving rear-ended a garbage truck. The crash happened Thursday north of Hermosa on South Dakota Highway 79.

South Dakota authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 29 north of Sisseton last week.

Sunday brought SnirtFest out at Great Bear Ski Valley, a celebration of the season at Great Bear as it closes up, for now, with the warming of the weather.

A bill calling for more resources in the search for Missing and Murdered Indigenous people has moved its way through the South Dakota state legislature this session.

A KELOLAND man is celebrating an accomplishment he’s worked nearly his entire life for– his U.S. citizenship.

Students at Western Dakota Technical Institute in Rapid City will be able to learn a new skill in the heart of beef country.

