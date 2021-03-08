KOTG: Fire on Buffalo Gap National Grasslands; SnirtFest; HB 1199 to help find Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your week.

The warm, windy weather over the weekend fanned wildfires in western KELOLAND. Crews responded to this fire burning Saturday near Fairburn, in Custer County, on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands. The fire was burning in rugged terrain and officials had no estimate on when they’d have the fire contained.

Crews respond to fire on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands

A 56-year-old woman is dead after the SUV she was driving rear-ended a garbage truck. The crash happened Thursday north of Hermosa on South Dakota Highway 79.

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Hermosa

South Dakota authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 29 north of Sisseton last week.

Patrol identifies man struck and killed while changing tire

Sunday brought SnirtFest out at Great Bear Ski Valley, a celebration of the season at Great Bear as it closes up, for now, with the warming of the weather.

SnirtFest celebrated at Great Bear Ski Valley

A bill calling for more resources in the search for Missing and Murdered Indigenous people has moved its way through the South Dakota state legislature this session.

Fighting to bring them home: How HB 1199 could aid the cause of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons

A KELOLAND man is celebrating an accomplishment he’s worked nearly his entire life for– his U.S. citizenship.

The journey to becoming a U.S. citizen

Students at Western Dakota Technical Institute in Rapid City will be able to learn a new skill in the heart of beef country.

New and essential program is coming soon to Western Dakota Tech

