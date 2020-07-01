KOTG: Fire in Colman, remembering Tracy Saboe and importance of wearing a mask

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at T&R Electric in Colman Wednesday morning. 

Crews responding to fire at T&R Electric in Colman

The man suspected of shooting four people in Sioux Falls is being held in the Minnehaha County jail Wednesday on a half million dollars cash only bond.

Shooting suspect held on $500,000 cash only bond

We had the chance to talk with people who knew Tracy Saboe, the 40-year-old Sioux Falls man killed in Monday’s shooting. 

Staggers, Stehly remember Tracy Saboe

COVID-19 is far from over, with 48 new positive cases reported in South Dakota today.  But some people are letting their guard down and not wearing masks while in public. 

Why it’s important to wear a mask

The Turner County Fair is an annual tradition here in KELOLAND, but due to COVID-19 concerns, it’s been canceled this year. 

Community and staff react to Turner County Fair Cancellation

After seven seasons, The White Wall Sessions is suspending operations indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Owner pulling the plug on The White Wall Sessions due to COVID-19

