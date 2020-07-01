KOTG: Fire in Colman, remembering Tracy Saboe and importance of wearing a mask

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at T&R Electric in Colman Wednesday morning.

The man suspected of shooting four people in Sioux Falls is being held in the Minnehaha County jail Wednesday on a half million dollars cash only bond.

We had the chance to talk with people who knew Tracy Saboe, the 40-year-old Sioux Falls man killed in Monday’s shooting.

COVID-19 is far from over, with 48 new positive cases reported in South Dakota today. But some people are letting their guard down and not wearing masks while in public.

The Turner County Fair is an annual tradition here in KELOLAND, but due to COVID-19 concerns, it’s been canceled this year.

After seven seasons, The White Wall Sessions is suspending operations indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!