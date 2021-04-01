KOTG: Fire danger in western SD; Developments in Phyllis Hunhoff case; Road construction in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters battling the Shroeder Fire in the Black Hills have been able to contain 47 percent of the fire. It’s burned more than 2,100 acres. The fire forced hundreds of people out of their homes. But Wednesday, some of them got to go back home.

‘To me it was just like another day in the Air Force’: Couple shares evacuation story

Fire fighters are also still working on the 244 Fire burning in the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

UPDATE: Highway 244 to reopen midnight on April 1

A second person could be heading to prison for the rest of his life for his role in the death of Phyllis Hunhoff of Yankton. 

Second man convicted in kidnapping and death of Yankton woman

Officials have released the name of the inmate who was found unresponsive at the Pennington County jail.

63-year-old inmate found unresponsive in Pennington County Jail

A new South Dakota state law will work to find missing or murdered indigenous people.

Signed into law: An act to establish an office for finding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons

Feeding South Dakota has a big donation of eggs to deliver to people in need just in time for Easter.

Dakota Layers donates 540 dozen eggs to Feeding South Dakota

Get ready, it’s going to be a busy year for road construction in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls road construction and other work in 2021 will be one for the record books

