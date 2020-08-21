KOTG: Fire danger in the Black Hills, Forestburg melon crop going well and a new book by former State Sen. Bob Glanzer

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Police have arrested the man who was shot during a home invasion in western Sioux Falls. 

Police arrest suspect injured in shooting Aug. 11 on Starlight Place

It’s heating up across KELOLAND. Some areas in the Black Hills have a high fire danger right now. 

Dry weather leaves some areas in the Black Hills at high risk fire danger

The hot and dry conditions are proving profitable for melon growers in South Dakota.

Hot and dry conditions proving profitable for melon growers

One of the first victims to die of COVID-19 in South Dakota has a new book out.

You Can’t Unring A Bell: A book by the late State Senator Bob Glanzer

The Nebraska State Patrol says it’s working with the South Dakota National Guard to return a large military vehicle. 

Nebraska troopers find military tank abandoned on Interstate

Another very warm forecast is ahead for KELOLAND this weekend. Rain chances are still ahead, but it should be scattered the next 24 hours.

Storm Center Update- Friday AM, August 21st

