KOTG: Fire danger from dry weather, KELOLAND voters want better debates and SFSD makes changes to quarantine policy

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Firefighters from three counties were called to a fire in Western KELOLAND Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews responding to fire in rural Meade County

A second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning in northwest Sioux Falls is waking up behind bars.

Suspect turns himself in from Madison Street shooting

The Sioux Falls school board voted unanimously to make a revision in their Return to Learn plan. 

Public gives input on Sioux Falls School District’s Return to Learn revision

Voters are hoping for a better debate the next time the two presidential candidates square off.

Debate or debacle?

Make a Wish South Dakota now has a new name. The chapter known for granting wishes to kids living with critical illnesses is now called Make a Wish South Dakota and Montana. 

Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana chapters join forces

It’s a birthday that one Sioux Falls teen won’t forget.

A birthday homecoming for Sioux Falls teen injured in crash

