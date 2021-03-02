KOTG: Fire at USD residence hall; Stolen catalytic converters; Jackley to run for 2022 AG position

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Firefighters in Southeastern KELOLAND were kept busy Monday afternoon with a fire on the USD campus.

Monday in Rapid City, the Fire Department welcomed a new engine to Fire Station 5.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help to solve recent thefts of catalytic converters.

A man who served as South Dakota’s Attorney General wants his old job back. Marty Jackley says he will run in 2022 for the AG position.

The Brandon City Council discussed the possibility of Minnehaha County supplying law enforcement for the city. The council considered the question in front of a full room Monday night.

Before college students go on spring break, one KELOLAND university is encouraging them to get tested. All week long students, faculty, and staff can head over to the Muenster University Center to get a free COVID-19 saliva test. The testing is part of the university’s ‘Know Before You Go’ Campaign.

Pools, parks, and golf courses will open in Rapid City this summer. Which means, the city is looking for a variety of seasonal workers.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.