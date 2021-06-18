KOTG: Fire at South Dakota State Penitentiary; dog paw stickers on mailboxes; local businesses celebrate Pride Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We are learning more about a deadly crash in Belle Fourche we first told you about yesterday.

One person killed in Butte County crash

Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged the carpentry shop at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Fire damages carpentry shop at South Dakota State Penitentiary

The postal service in Sioux Falls is starting a new program to help protect carriers from dog bites.

Why dog paw stickers may show up on your mailbox

We’re halfway through Pride month, but there’s still a lot going on to celebrate in Sioux Falls. Last year, celebrations couldn’t happen because of COVID-19. However, Sioux Falls Pride was still able to host a small gathering outside City Hall.

Local businesses hosting events for Sioux Falls Pride

