KOTG: Fire at senior living complex; Weekend stabbing at downtown Sioux Falls bar; South Dakota Amber Alert suspect in Pennington County Jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Monday, May 31.

A fire prompted the evacuation of residents of a senior living complex in Aberdeen Saturday. The fire broke out in an unoccupied apartment unit of the complex located on 3rd Avenue Southeast, Saturday afternoon. The fire was quickly put out, and the residents returned to their homes.

Police are investigating an weekend stabbing at a bar in downtown Sioux Falls. The call came in around 2 o’clock Sunday morning to Tommy Jack’s on East 12th Street.

The suspect in a South Dakota Amber Alert this weekend is currently in the Pennington County Jail. Katrina Joy Seay’s name is listed on the county’s website among the inmates. She faces a first-degree kidnapping charge.

452 Washington High School students were honored as graduates on Sunday. The graduation ceremonies were back in the Sioux Falls Arena this year after the Sioux Falls School District moved them outside last year due to the pandemic.

The Ernest Bowyer Post 791 was started in 1921. It is named in honor of Ernest Bowyer who was killed in action in 1918 in France during World War 1.