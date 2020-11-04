KOTG: Final ballots to be counted in Minnehaha County at 8 a.m., Sen. Rounds, Rep. Johnson win reelection and DCI investigation near Platte

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

While we are still waiting for numbers out of Minnehaha County, some races have already been called. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) won his reelection bid. 

South Dakota voters sending Sen. Rounds back to Washington, D.C.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) also won reelection. 

Johnson re-elected to U.S. House

South Dakotans also voted on Initiated Measure 26, which would establish a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients. 

South Dakota voters approve medical marijuana initiative

It was a busy night for those tallying ballots during the election. They worked well into the night and are expected to resume Wednesday morning. 

LATEST UPDATES: Election Day 2020 in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota

Sioux Falls police are once again putting out the call for any information that may help them figure out who shot and killed a Lincoln High School student this weekend.

SFPD continues to investigate deadly Halloween shooting

An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Charles Mix County.

South Dakota DCI investigating human remains found in Charles Mix County

More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Dakota than ever before. 

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,004 new total cases; Death toll rises to 446; Active cases at 13,367

With sunny skies and light winds, temperatures will once again be in the 70s.  

Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM November 4

