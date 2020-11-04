KOTG: Final ballots to be counted in Minnehaha County at 8 a.m., Sen. Rounds, Rep. Johnson win reelection and DCI investigation near Platte

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

While we are still waiting for numbers out of Minnehaha County, some races have already been called. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) won his reelection bid.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) also won reelection.

South Dakotans also voted on Initiated Measure 26, which would establish a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

It was a busy night for those tallying ballots during the election. They worked well into the night and are expected to resume Wednesday morning.

Sioux Falls police are once again putting out the call for any information that may help them figure out who shot and killed a Lincoln High School student this weekend.

An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Charles Mix County.

More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Dakota than ever before.

With sunny skies and light winds, temperatures will once again be in the 70s.

