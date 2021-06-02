KOTG: Federal judge to make Mount Rushmore fireworks decision; Summer Food Service Program; New mask protocols from SFSD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

KELOLAND News anchor Don Jorgensen and his wife were taken to the hospital after their motorcycle and an SUV collided on Monday.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife hurt in motorcycle crash

We are learning more about a weekend stabbing outside a Sioux Falls bar that sent two people to the hospital. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside Tommy Jacks.

25-year-old man arrested in connection with stabbing that sent two people to the hospital

A federal judge is expecting to announce a decision sometime today whether the U.S. Department of Interior must give the state government another fireworks permit.

Judge sets June target for Mount Rushmore fireworks decision

Every summer, the Sioux Falls School District provides a free breakfast and lunch for students 18 and younger. Families can choose from over ten schools to get food from.

Summer Food Service Program providing families breakfast and lunch

The Sioux Falls School District has announced new COVID-19 protocols for summer programs.

Masks now optional in Sioux Falls School District

He’s become an iconic part of Sioux Falls and now, the community is saying thank you to Batman. This Saturday, the city will put on the Hero Experience. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

Sioux Falls community honors local Batman

