KOTG: Federal judge to make Mount Rushmore fireworks decision; Summer Food Service Program; New mask protocols from SFSD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

KELOLAND News anchor Don Jorgensen and his wife were taken to the hospital after their motorcycle and an SUV collided on Monday.

We are learning more about a weekend stabbing outside a Sioux Falls bar that sent two people to the hospital. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside Tommy Jacks.

A federal judge is expecting to announce a decision sometime today whether the U.S. Department of Interior must give the state government another fireworks permit.

Every summer, the Sioux Falls School District provides a free breakfast and lunch for students 18 and younger. Families can choose from over ten schools to get food from.

The Sioux Falls School District has announced new COVID-19 protocols for summer programs.

He’s become an iconic part of Sioux Falls and now, the community is saying thank you to Batman. This Saturday, the city will put on the Hero Experience. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

