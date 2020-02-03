KOTG February 3: Chiefs are Super Bowl champs

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The Kansas City Chiefs erased a double-digit deficit for a third straight playoff game, en route to a 31-20 victory.

The forecast Monday shows highs in the mid to upper 20s with a breezy north wind. Snow is falling in the Black Hills. There’s already over 6″ in the Lead area.

Some KELOLAND schools are taking dental care to a new level for their students. At Hayward, Hawthorne and Terry Redlin Elementary, each school has a built-in dental clinic.

Super Bowl 54 marked the first time fans could wager on the big game at Grand Falls Casino.

Hundreds of people gathered in Sioux Falls Saturday to protest recent bills going through the South Dakota legislature that affect the LGBTQ+ community.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!