KOTG: FBI offering reward for info in 2019 Eagle Butte homicide; SFPD looking for missing teen; Gov. Noem says no to migrant children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a homicide case.

FBI offering reward for info in 2019 Eagle Butte homicide

This comes a day after the FBI and Yankton Police Department announced a $15,000 reward for information in the Tammy Haas cold case.

‘Today we’re talking directly to them’: Investigators offer reward, ask public for information about Tammy Haas case

A 19-year-old Sioux Falls woman was arrested after police say she tried stealing some cookies.

Police: SF woman arrested after stealing cookies, threatening employee at Hy-Vee

Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Sioux Falls Police need help locating missing 13-year-old

A Sioux Falls landlord is hoping his surveillance video will help police catch the person who stole from one of his tenants.

Landlord needs help finding ‘porch pirate’
Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 15th

We have an update on an unusual crime we first told you about back in February. It was all caught on camera as Petunia the pink pig grill was stolen from her home outside of Karl’s TV and appliance.

Sioux Falls business gets new pink pig grill, now you can help name it

Gov. Kristi Noem is receiving a lot of attention following a tweet she made regarding immigrants.

Governor Kristi Noem declines request to help house migrant children

