KOTG: Fatal SUV vs ATV crash near Hoven; preparations for 81st Sturgis Rally; smoke returns to the skies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Sioux Falls police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

A 17-year-old girl is dead and three other people are injured following a weekend crash northeast of Fort Thompson, South Dakota.

17-year-old dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Fort Thompson

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly weekend crash east of Hoven, South Dakota.

One dead after ATV vs SUV crash in Faulk County

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Chancellor woman who died in a weekend house fire. Robin Dannen was home alone and died of smoke inhalation. Her daughter started a Go Fund Me page to help pay for funeral costs.

Loved ones remembering woman who died in weekend house fire near Chancellor

The 81st Annual Sturgis Rally begins on Friday.. and motorcycles from all over are already rolling in.

Deadwood prepares for 81st Sturgis Rally in just a few days

