KOTG: Fatal SUV vs ATV crash near Hoven; preparations for 81st Sturgis Rally; smoke returns to the skies

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

A 17-year-old girl is dead and three other people are injured following a weekend crash northeast of Fort Thompson, South Dakota.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly weekend crash east of Hoven, South Dakota.

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Chancellor woman who died in a weekend house fire. Robin Dannen was home alone and died of smoke inhalation. Her daughter started a Go Fund Me page to help pay for funeral costs.

The 81st Annual Sturgis Rally begins on Friday.. and motorcycles from all over are already rolling in.

