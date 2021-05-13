KOTG: Fatal crash near Canistota; Ravnsborg trial could start in late summer; Penny war for Jess

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash in McCook County.

Investigators say a mechanical issue may be to blame for a deadly crash on the northeast side of Sioux Falls.

The case against South Dakota’s Attorney General could go to trial this summer – one year after the deadly crash.

Tea Area Legacy Elementary Students Rylee and Blair Loe’s mother has stage 4 brain cancer. Hearing this news, Rylee’s 4th-grade teacher, Amanda Pickett, organized a fundraiser.

It’s a moment many fans thought would never come, the return of racing at Huset’s Speedway. The dirt track opened its first full season of racing since 2016 on Sunday.

