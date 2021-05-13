KOTG: Fatal crash near Canistota; Ravnsborg trial could start in late summer; Penny war for Jess

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash in McCook County.

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Canistota

Investigators say a mechanical issue may be to blame for a deadly crash on the northeast side of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police name man killed after his car ran over him
Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, May 13th

The case against South Dakota’s Attorney General could go to trial this summer – one year after the deadly crash.

UPDATE: Judge says Ravnsborg trial could start in late summer

Tea Area Legacy Elementary Students Rylee and Blair Loe’s mother has stage 4 brain cancer. Hearing this news, Rylee’s 4th-grade teacher, Amanda Pickett, organized a fundraiser.

Tea elementary school raises $10,000 in pennies for mother battling brain cancer

It’s a moment many fans thought would never come, the return of racing at Huset’s Speedway. The dirt track opened its first full season of racing since 2016 on Sunday.

Return to racing at Huset’s Speedway

