KOTG: Fatal crash in Sioux Falls; Two Men and a Truck clothing drive; SDSU football in FCS quarterfinals

New this morning — A 50-year-old Sioux Falls woman is dead following a car crash on the southwest side of the city.

In a few hours, the South Dakota Department of Health will release the latest COVID-19 numbers. As of Saturday, there were about 1,800 active cases in the state.

Monument Health is taking part in a nationwide campaign to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s called “Get the Vaccine to Save Lives”.

Weather in South Dakota changes quickly. A sunny day can easily turn into a stormy night. Coming up tonight in our KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Spring Special, our team of meteorologists share how they track severe weather to keep you safe.

The Jackrabbit football team is now preparing to take on Southern Illinois in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. The Jacks showed their strengths on Saturday as SDSU cruised to a 31-3 win over Holy Cross in the first round of the playoffs.

Two Men and a Truck is asking the community to ‘make your mom proud’ this Mother’s Day. Every year, the moving company hosts an annual clothing drive.

South Dakota may be known for pheasants, but another colorful bird received national attention this weekend. KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard caught up with a this pack of greater prairie chickens south of Pierre.

