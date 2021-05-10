KOTG: Fatal crash in Sioux Falls; Preventing dog attacks on mail carriers; Mother and daughter graduate from SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a weekend crash that killed two people on the east side of the city.

Two dead, several injured in crash in eastern Sioux Falls

Federal authorities say a Waubay woman, accused of stealing money from an American Indian agency, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Waubay woman sentenced to prison for program theft

Avera is inviting the workers to their Helmsley Telehealth Education Center. The center is a space for people in the medical community to learn new skills. Avera recently hosted an airway training program.

Avera ‘Airway Course’ teaching regional medical workers life saving procedures

Letter carriers across the country suffered thousands of dog bites in 2020. That’s what a USPS program aims to prevent. The Dog Paw Program first launched in the Dakotas and Montana in November, and now the rollout continues.

USPS program aims to protect mail carriers from dog attacks

Sunday brought the last two graduation ceremonies of the year for students at SDSU. It was an especially unique moment for a couple of graduates from the College of Nursing.

Mom and daughter graduate together from SDSU’s College of Nursing on Mother’s Day

