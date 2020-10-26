KOTG: Fatal crash in Sioux Falls, clearing the October snow and poll shows 51% support legalizing marijuana

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

A 44-year-old Brandon man has died in a weekend crash in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls authorities investigating fatal rollover

Authorities are also investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 90 in western KELOLAND.

Fatal one-vehicle crash west of Whitewood

We spoke with Sioux Falls residents who were clearing snow from their properties Sunday afternoon.

Sioux Falls digs out after season’s first significant snowfall

Now is a good time to adopt from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to get boost from October adoptions

South Dakota is getting ready to dip its toe into the hemp field.

Industrial hemp seminar held in Chamberlain

As far as the ballot measures are concerned. Constitutional Amendment A would legalize recreational marijuana. 

KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP/ARGUS LEADER POLL: Trump wins South Dakota and Medical Marijuana passes

It’s remarkable to see how much snow covers the northern plains right now. We’ll be watching this melt away in the 7-day forecast.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 26th

