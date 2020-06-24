KOTG: Family says body is Angela Armstrong, early morning fire, Noem announces CARES Act numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Begin your day with all you need to know in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

According to social media posts shared by her family members, the body of Angela Armstrong has been found. Yesterday, Sioux Falls police said the missing woman’s car was discovered in a garage in southern Sioux Falls with a body next to it.

Crews were kept busy overnight in Sioux Falls. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to the 1200 block of east 8th Street for reports of a fire. Crews found fire in the basement and had it put out in ten minutes.

A 35-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Yankton Monday night. The Highway Patrols says a car was trying to make a turn at the intersection of Summit Street and Fourth Street when it collided with a pickup.

Yesterday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that Rapid City is eligible for $17.5 million dollars and Pennington County is eligible for $7.5 million dollars. The state received $1.25 billion from the CARES Act passed through congress for COVID-19 financial recovery. $200 million of that is going to cities and counties in South Dakota.

After spending the winter in Texas, Luther Dappen came home to a shipment he wasn’t expecting with 25 boxes filled with 2,500 protective masks. The 90-year-old Flandreau resident sent a portion of those masks to Korean War Veterans, and the rest to the Flandreau hospital, assisted living, nursing home, and law enforcement.