KOTG: Fake $100 bill passed at downtown business; Fireworks at Mount Rushmore; Sioux Falls School District virtual learning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your day.

Sioux Falls police are investigating after a fake $100 bill was passed at a downtown business.

Snow may be back in KELOLAND but spring is inching closer. To prepare for the warm weather, Hotel on Phillips is offering a new program for guests.

Fireworks may not return to Mount Rushmore this year because the National Park Service has denied the State of South Dakota’s request.

Last week’s decision from the National Park Service follows years of debate over the environmental impact of fireworks at the monument.

Sioux Falls parents have one week to sign up their kids for virtual learning next school year.  

