KOTG: Euthanizing hogs in Worthington, 13 COVID-19 deaths in S.D. and more sunny weather

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

A KELOLAND man accused of murdering his mother could face the death penalty.

Three teens are in custody in connection with an armed robbery at the Corner Pantry in Rapid Valley.

It’s a very nice morning across KELOLAND and a very mild forecast is ahead. Warm weather will still dominate into Friday with more 80s likely in the south.

Authorities in Minnehaha County have issued a burn ban until May 12.

Two more South Dakotans have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s death count to 13. The latest victims were men and they were both over the age of 80.

A Sioux Falls police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson says the City Council held a two-hour meeting Monday discussing options for slower reopening procedures for businesses. He says that ended up being wiped out by Noem’s new recommendations.

A pork production plant in southwest Minnesota is euthanizing hogs that have fewer places to go.

