KOTG: Euthanizing hogs in Worthington, 13 COVID-19 deaths in S.D. and more sunny weather

Euthanizing hogs in Worthington, 13 COVID-19 deaths in S.D. and more sunny weather

Here's what you need to know to start the day.   

A KELOLAND man accused of murdering his mother could face the death penalty.

Bond set at half-million dollars for man accused of murdering his mother

Three teens are in custody in connection with an armed robbery at the Corner Pantry in Rapid Valley.

Three suspects facing charges after holding up a business in Rapid Valley

It’s a very nice morning across KELOLAND and a very mild forecast is ahead. Warm weather will still dominate into Friday with more 80s likely in the south.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 30th

Authorities in Minnehaha County have issued a burn ban until May 12.

Burn ban in place for Minnehaha County

Two more South Dakotans have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s death count to 13. The latest victims were men and they were both over the age of 80.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths; More recoveries than new cases in S.D.

A Sioux Falls police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Sioux Falls city employee tests positive for COVID-19

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson says the City Council held a two-hour meeting Monday discussing options for slower reopening procedures for businesses. He says that ended up being wiped out by Noem’s new recommendations. 

Mitchell Mayor surprised by Gov. Noem’s plan, enacts ordinance allowing businesses to reopen

A pork production plant in southwest Minnesota is euthanizing hogs that have fewer places to go.

Worthington pork plant begins euthanizing hogs

