KOTG: Encouraging signs in Brookings, light rain chances and combating addiction stigma

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Most images associated with addiction are often negative, but one local photographer is looking to change how we see it. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer previews Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND. 

PREVIEW: Breaking the stigma of addiction

Words of encouragement can go a long way, and could even save lives. That’s why Mariah VanderWal is leaving these signs around town in Brookings.  

Concerned by suicide statistics, KELOLAND woman leaves positive signs in Brookings

A fast-moving disturbance will be moving into the region the next 12 to 24 hours with a quick hit of rain showers in the east and bit of snow mixed in as well.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 3rd

The boundaries are changing for middle and high schools in Sioux Falls, but the biggest question is ‘How are they changing?’

Near the boundary line with changes on the horizon for SF School District

Did you have Green Eggs and Ham Monday? It was Dr. Suess Day, and National Read Across America Day. 

WHS student council members celebrate Read Across America Day

Raven Aerostar, which is a part of Raven Industries, launched a balloon at its innovation campus, and invited us to take a peak behind the scenes. 

Raven Aerostar launches balloon, offers look inside mission control room

