KOTG: Encouraging signs in Brookings, light rain chances and combating addiction stigma

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Most images associated with addiction are often negative, but one local photographer is looking to change how we see it. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer previews Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Words of encouragement can go a long way, and could even save lives. That’s why Mariah VanderWal is leaving these signs around town in Brookings.

A fast-moving disturbance will be moving into the region the next 12 to 24 hours with a quick hit of rain showers in the east and bit of snow mixed in as well.

The boundaries are changing for middle and high schools in Sioux Falls, but the biggest question is ‘How are they changing?’

Did you have Green Eggs and Ham Monday? It was Dr. Suess Day, and National Read Across America Day.

Raven Aerostar, which is a part of Raven Industries, launched a balloon at its innovation campus, and invited us to take a peak behind the scenes.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!