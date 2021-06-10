KOTG: Ellsworth Air Force Base home to B-21 Raider; Levitt at the Falls returns; pizza delivery driver robbed

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Ellsworth Air Force Base just got a major new assignment– it will now be the official home of the new B21 stealth bomber.

B-21’s mean more military members & expansion projects coming to Ellsworth Airforce Base

Last year, the Levitt held no concerts at the shell. They made due with new programs like Levitt in your living room and pop-up concerts. They’re coming back this summer with 40 free shows, with performances every weekend. The acts consist of touring bands and local artists.

Performers looking forward to returning to the Levitt stage

Sioux Falls police are investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver robbed

We are learning more about an incident that brought the Vermillion Fire EMS Department to the USD campus.

Crews respond to fire on USD campus

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 