KOTG: Ellsworth Air Force Base home to B-21 Raider; Levitt at the Falls returns; pizza delivery driver robbed

Ellsworth Air Force Base just got a major new assignment– it will now be the official home of the new B21 stealth bomber.

Last year, the Levitt held no concerts at the shell. They made due with new programs like Levitt in your living room and pop-up concerts. They’re coming back this summer with 40 free shows, with performances every weekend. The acts consist of touring bands and local artists.

Sioux Falls police are investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

We are learning more about an incident that brought the Vermillion Fire EMS Department to the USD campus.