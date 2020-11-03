KOTG: Election Day voting begins, Ravnsborg found distracted in fatal crash and SFPD seeking public’s help in homicide investigation

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Police in Vermillion are investigating the death of a young child. 

Vermillion police investigating suspicious death of one-year-old baby

Sioux falls police are looking for the person who shot and killed a Lincoln High School student over the weekend.

Authorities in Sioux Falls searching for the person that killed an 18-year-old over the weekend

Investigators say South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted in the moments before a fatal crash in Hyde County in September.

Boever was walking on shoulder when AG’s car hit him

With several schools in Rapid City being used as polling locations for today’s election, the district is switching those schools to e-learning for the safety of its students.

Four Rapid City schools switch to e-learning for election day

Monday was another day of long lines outside the Minnehaha County Election Center. When we got there, people in line say they had been waiting nearly an hour to vote early — but it was worth the wait.

Voters cast ballots at Minnehaha County Election Center ahead of Election Day

Polls are now open and people are showing up to vote. 

LATEST UPDATES: Election Day 2020 in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota

