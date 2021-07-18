KOTG: Early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls; How the drought is affecting the farmers market; Local artist shares passion for art, teaching

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls.

Vendors at the Falls Park Farmers Market are trying to make the best of drought conditions.

A young Sioux Falls artist, who grew up in El Salvador, is already making an impact in the local art scene.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is bringing its music to Sioux Falls residents who have been homebound during much of the pandemic.