KOTG: Early morning fire in Sioux Falls; police searching for wanted 18-year-old; final candidates for Sioux Falls Police Chief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews in Sioux Falls are investigating after an early morning fire near Woodlawn Cemetery. Shortly after 1 a.m., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a home in the 700 block of East 28th Street. Firefighters first on scene found the garage and back of the home engulfed in fire.

No injuries following house fire in south-central Sioux Falls

Local authorities are searching for an 18-year-old who’s wanted for second degree murder out of Minnesota. Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputies tried arresting Miguel Nunez junior Monday on Lake Avenue in central Sioux Falls. He fled the scene.

SF Police searching for man wanted for 2nd degree murder out of Minnesota

Sioux Falls police are investigating gun fire that happened early Monday morning just east of Falls Park. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Dispute turns to gun violence Monday in Sioux Falls, police said

You have a chance next week to meet the candidates for the next Sioux Falls police chief.

Final candidates for Sioux Falls Police Chief position announced

Cade Thompson moved to Sioux Falls South Dakota when he was nine years old – but he started singing when he was 5 years old.

Sioux Falls singer releases song in response to school shootings

