KOTG: Drug Take Back Day; Books n Brewz closes; Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band announces performance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the person who scammed someone out of $8,000 with fake jewelry.

Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This is a chance for you to remove any unwanted medications from your home to prevent drug addiction and overdoses.

Should you let your cat roam outside? Sioux Falls Animal Control picks up over 1,200 lost cats each year in the city.

The pandemic continues taking a toll on small businesses.

People all over KELOLAND and beyond are celebrating Earth Day.

A sergeant in South Dakota is reaching new ranks as the first female drill instructor for the state’s National Guard.

Members of the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band will be marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in 2022.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.