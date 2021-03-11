KOTG: Downtown Sioux Falls businesses continue mask mandate; New commander of the SD Civil Air Patrol Sioux Falls Composite Squadron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your day.

Three people are waking up behind bars this morning in connection with a fight Tuesday afternoon in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police asked you to be on the lookout for catalytic converter thieves… and people are responding.

Authorities across KELOLAND are asking drivers to use caution due to slick road conditions.

Public testimony during Tuesday night’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting on ending the mask mandate included some instances of misinformation. People opposing the mandate said wearing masks can cause bacteria infections, like pneumonia.

Some businesses in Sioux Falls will continue to mandate masks despite the Sioux Falls City Council declining to extend the city-wide mandate. The Spice and Tea Exchange as well as Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts in downtown Sioux Falls began mandating masks this past summer.

A new commander is leading the Civil Air Patrol squadron in Sioux Falls. According to the South Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, it’s the first time in memory a person in a wheelchair is serving as squadron commander for the South Dakota Civil Air Patrol. But Robinson says he doesn’t see himself as someone with a disability.

