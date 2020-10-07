KOTG: Deadly crash on I-90 in Lawrence County, crews digging out silt and fire danger from dry conditions

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

South Dakota’s highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash with more than one victim, in Lawrence County.

South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating crash along I-90

Two men are waking up behind bars this morning in connection with a burglary.

Two people arrested in connection with Tuesday morning burglary

Low river flows are helping crews in Sioux Falls dig into a project on the north end of town. 

Low river flows create good conditions for silt removal

A cornfield fire is showing just how dry conditions are throughout KELOLAND.

Corn field fire an example of danger due to dry conditions

If you are planning to go deer hunting this season good luck finding a meat locker that’ll process it. 

Meat lockers facing backlogs heading into deer season

While enrollment numbers are down at three of South Dakota’s four technical colleges — that’s not the case at  Western Dakota Tech.

Western Dakota Technical Institute’s enrollment is up opposed to other South Dakota tech schools

