KOTG: Deadly crash on I-90 in Lawrence County, crews digging out silt and fire danger from dry conditions

South Dakota’s highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash with more than one victim, in Lawrence County.

Two men are waking up behind bars this morning in connection with a burglary.

Low river flows are helping crews in Sioux Falls dig into a project on the north end of town.

A cornfield fire is showing just how dry conditions are throughout KELOLAND.

If you are planning to go deer hunting this season good luck finding a meat locker that’ll process it.

While enrollment numbers are down at three of South Dakota’s four technical colleges — that’s not the case at Western Dakota Tech.

