KOTG: Crow bar hosts fundraiser, masks for Minnesota athletes and snow in the forecast this week

Rapid City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business on the west side of the city over the weekend.

Sioux City police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died after several shots were fired into a home where a New Year’s party was being held.

High school sports in Minnesota are able to resume practice Monday, but the winter sports season will be like no other, with new requirements for players.

The Crow Bar, where Jeb Christensen has been a bartender for the past six years, hosted a fundraiser in support of his family.

Great Bear Ski Valley hosted a ski race Sunday to raise money for Emily’s Hope, an organization started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke.

You can see an area of low pressure moving into western KELOLAND late Tuesday into Wednesday. This system will feature a light wintery mix of precipitation, with areas of snow likely East River. The snow forecast features the chance of 1-3″ from Aberdeen to Sioux Falls.

