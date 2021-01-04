KOTG: Crow bar hosts fundraiser, masks for Minnesota athletes and snow in the forecast this week

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Rapid City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve.

Arrests made in connection to Christmas Eve homicide in Rapid City

Sioux Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business on the west side of the city over the weekend.

Police investigate Sioux Falls armed robbery

Sioux City police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died after several shots were fired into a home where a New Year’s party was being held.

Police identify woman killed at Sioux City New Year’s party

High school sports in Minnesota are able to resume practice Monday, but the winter sports season will be like no other, with new requirements for players.

MN high school basketball coaches talk about new league guidance, competing with masks

The Crow Bar, where Jeb Christensen has been a bartender for the past six years, hosted a fundraiser in support of his family.

The Crow Bar hosts fundraiser for employee and his family

Great Bear Ski Valley hosted a ski race Sunday to raise money for Emily’s Hope, an organization started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke.

Great Bear Ski Valley races raise money for Emily’s Hope

You can see an area of low pressure moving into western KELOLAND late Tuesday into Wednesday. This system will feature a light wintery mix of precipitation, with areas of snow likely East River. The snow forecast features the chance of 1-3″ from Aberdeen to Sioux Falls.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 4th

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 